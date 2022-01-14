Djokovic appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. A virtual hearing is being held Saturday for Djokovic’s appeal of the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the hearing, just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park. On Friday, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa. The visa originally was revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport last week, but it was restored Monday by a judge.