Ghana angered by late Gabon equalizer, game ends in melee

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Ghana has conceded a late goal to draw with Gabon 1-1 at the African Cup of Nations. A Ghana player was also red-carded for a punch on an opponent after the final whistle as the Group C game ended in a melee. Gabon’s late equalizer was tempered by news earlier in the day that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been diagnosed with “cardiac lesions” after contracting the coronavirus. Morocco is through to the last 16 in Cameroon after a 2-0 win over debutant Comoros in the day’s first game in Group C. Senegal continued to struggle and drew with Guinea 0-0 in Group B.