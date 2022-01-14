Kondratiuk hangs on to win European figure skating title

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Mark Kondratiuk has survived some shaky landings to win the men’s gold medal at the European figure skating championships in Tallinn. Kondratiuk held on to his landings on a triple axel and on one of his three quadruple jumps to score a total 286.56 points. Daniel Grassl took a surprise silver for Italy on 274.48 after starting his free skate with three impressive quad jumps. There was bronze on 272.08 for Latvia’s Deniss Vasiljevs. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the lead in the ice dance after the rhythm dance.