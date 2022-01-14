Skip to Content
Morocco through, Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Morocco has qualified for the knockout stages at the African Cup with a 2-0 win over debutant Comoros. Morocco joins host Cameroon as the first two teams through. Morocco’s goals came from Selim Amallah early in the first half and substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal a minute before the end of the game. Morocco has wins from its first two games. Senegal’s struggle to get going continued as it was held by Guinea to 0-0 in Group B. The battle of Liverpool stars Sadio Mané of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea never really materialized. The result does leave both teams in good shape to qualify.

