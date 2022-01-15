City opens up 13-point lead in EPL, Coutinho scores on debut

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Pep Guardiola’s biggest challenge now might be convincing his Manchester City players the English Premier League title race is not over. City beat nearest rival Chelsea 1-0 on Kevin De Bruyne’s goal and holds a 13-point lead. Guardiola says “my job is to take it out from the brain and heads of my players, to try not to believe what other people are going to say.” Philippe Coutinho marked his debut for Aston Villa with a late equalizer to complete a dramatic comeback in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. Norwich climbed out of last place with a 2-1 win over Everton. Newcastle stayed in the relegation zone by drawing with Watford 1-1.