Edwards’ 7 3s help No. 11 Houston escape Tulsa 66-64

By KEN MACLEOD

Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Edwards made seven 3-pointers as part of his 29 points, and No. 11 Houston held off several rallies by Tulsa for a 66-64 win on Saturday night. Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard missed a game-tying layup with a second to play, and the Golden Hurricanes had another chance with 0.4 seconds remaining but Houston blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt. Houston (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) also got 10 points from Reggie Chaney. Tulsa (6-9, 0-4) was led by Jeriah Horne with 24 points, and 10 from Griffin.