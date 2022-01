SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Adham Eleeda scored a career-high 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and Bryant beat Mount Saint Mary’s 73-66. Peter Kiss scored 19 points and Charles Pride 13 for Bryant which led for 38:54. Nana Opoku scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.