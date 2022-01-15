Garland has 27 points, 18 assists to help Cavs beat Thunder

By JOE ERWIN-BUETTNER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Darius Garland had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-102 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory. Lauri Markkanen made a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds remaining to secure the victory, Cleveland’s fifth on a six-game, nine-day trip. Garland tied Phoenix’s Chris Paul for the most assists in a game this season. Evan Mobley added 20 points, and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points. They have lost six of seven.