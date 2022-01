CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Patrick Good was nearly perfect shooting going 6 for 7 from the floor for 16 points and D.J. Burns Jr. scored 14 points and Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 70-65. Winthrop took the lead for good on Russell Jones Jr.’s 3-pointer with 4:56 left that made it 55-53. Claudell Harris Jr. scored 18 points for Charleston Southern.