JMU rallies from 23 down, beats William & Mary in overtime

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Amadi scored 24 points including a three-point play with three seconds left in overtime to ice James Madison’s 95-91 victory over William & Mary. Amadi’s putback with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 80-all. Amadi also grabbed 10 rebounds as the Dukes came back from a 23-point deficit in the first half to win. Vado Morse added 22 points, Charles Falden 21 and Takal Molson 14. Yuri Covington scored a career-high 29 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Tribe. Brandon Carroll added 16 points, Connor Kochera 14 and Langdon Hatton 13 points and 14 rebounds.

