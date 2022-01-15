Late free throw seals Mississippi State win over No. 24 Bama

By PAUL JONES

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State, which held off No. 24 Alabama 78-76 on Saturday night. Alabama’s Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points. The Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 ) beat the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in the last five meetings in Starkville. Garrison Brooks had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Shakeel Moore added 15 points.