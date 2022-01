JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Jackson State rolled to a 75-64 victory over Prairie View A&M in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Lewis made 5 of 7 shots, all six of his free throws and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-12, 1-3). Jawaun Daniels and Jeremiah Gambrell scored 16 apiece and combined for 10 rebounds for the Panthers (1-12, 1-4),