Mbappe scores for leader PSG, last-place Saint-Etienne loses

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored his 10th goal of the French league to help leader Paris Saint-Germain overcome a sloppy start to beat Brest 2-0 and stay 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice. PSG was missing Lionel Messi as he continues to recover from the coronavirus, and struggled early on. Brest forward Irvin Cardona forced goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into two saves. Defender Thilo Kehrer got PSG’s other goal. Saint-Etienne’s campaign took a turn for the worse after it conceded deep in injury time and lost at home to Lens 2-1. Rock-bottom Saint-Etienne has won only two games and lost 12.