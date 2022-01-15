McKennie, Dybala help Juventus beat Udinese 2-0 in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — It was a tale of two celebrations in Turin as Juventus beat relegation-threatened Udinese 2-0 in Serie A. Weston McKennie sealed the match 11 minutes from time and the American marked the goal with his usual wand celebration. It was a complete contrast to Paulo Dybala’s distinct lack of celebration when he scored the opener in the first half. Juventus moved level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta. Ciro Immobile has scored two goals and had a hand in another as Lazio won at last-placed Salernitana 3-0.