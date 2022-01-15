No. 1 Baylor loses 2nd straight home game, 61-54 to Okla St

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat No. 1 Baylor 61-54 on Saturday, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years. The Bears will lose their spot at the top of the new AP Top 25 on Monday. Baylor trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half before getting within 55-54 when LJ Cryer made two free throws. Thompson hit two free throws with 26 seconds left, and Baylor turned the ball over twice. Thompson made two more free throws before a game-capping breakaway dunk.