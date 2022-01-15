No. 4 Auburn wins 13th straight, beats Ole Miss 80-71

By CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Mississippi 80-71 on Saturday night. Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Tigers got 15 points from Jabari Smith, and 14 from both K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. Auburn used a 24-9 run over nine minutes to take a commanding 71-60 lead with 4:09 remaining. Tye Fagan led Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3) with 17 points, while Nysier Brooks had 14 points and eight rebounds and Matthew Murrell had 13 points and eight rebounds.