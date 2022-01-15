Valieva wins European figure skating title ahead of Olympics

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Kamila Valieva has underlined her status as the favorite for the women’s Olympic figure skating gold medal as she won the European title by a commanding 22-point margin. Valieva continued Russian domination of women’s figure skating by completing her country’s sweep of all four events at the championships in Tallinn. Anna Shcherbakova was second and Alexandra Trusova third. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov have seen off a challenge from another Russian duo to retain their ice dance title. Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored a total of 217.96 points to beat Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin on 213.20.