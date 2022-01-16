Algeria stunned as African Cup throws up surprises all over

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Defending champion Algeria has lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in one of the biggest-ever upsets at the African Cup of Nations. Defender Esteban Obiang arrived at the back post to connect with a corner in the 70th minute for the winner. That ended a four-year unbeaten run for the African champion and left its title defense in pieces. Algeria fans dropped their heads and cried in the stadium in Douala. Algeria is bottom of Group E going into a final game against former champion Ivory Coast. Sierra Leone capitalized on a goalkeeper error deep in injury time for a 2-2 draw against two-time champion Ivory Coast. Gambia converted a 90th-minute penalty for a 1-1 draw with Mali.