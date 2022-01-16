Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. Booker grew up in Grand Rapids, and McGee is from Flint. Booker made 11 of his first 14 shots. McGee was 9 for 10, taking over after Suns starting center DeAndre Ayton left in the first quarter because of a sprained ankle. Cameron Payne also had 20 points for Phoenix. The Suns have won the first three games on their four-game trip and six of seven to improve to 33-9. The are an NBA-best 16-4 on the road. Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham had 21 points before being ejected in the third quarter.