NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 25 points to power St. John’s to an 88-69 victory over Georgetown. Champagnie sank 9 of 20 shots and added six rebounds for the Red Storm sore10-5, 2-2 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander pitched in with 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds and he matched his career best with six steals. Kaiden Rice topped the Hoyas (6-8, 0-3) with 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting.