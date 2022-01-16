Gordon’s late basket helps Rockets hold off Kings 118-112

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Christian Wood had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Eric Gordon made a clutch bucket with 12.5 seconds remaining and the Houston Rockets held off the Sacramento Kings 118-112 on Sunday. Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and seven assists for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews scored 17, while Eric Gordon and Jalen Green had 15 points apiece. Buddy Hield scored 27 points for Sacramento, while Terence Davis had 17 points and De’Aaron Fox added 14 points before getting ejected in the fourth after getting called for a flagrant 2.