Matsuyama nears goal of most prolific Asian-born PGA golfer

DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama is the Sony Open champion and shares a place in PGA Tour history. His unlikely rally and spectacular eagle in a playoff was his eighth PGA Tour title. That ties him with K.J. Choi of South Korea for most by an Asian-born player. It didn’t take long for Matsuyama to be reminded of this. Shigeki Maruyama texted Matsuyama as soon as he won to remind him of a conversation they had about becoming the most prolific Asian PGA Tour player. Matsuyama has put together an impressive collection of wins and Sunday’s probably won’t be his last.

