No. 2 Stanford rallies to beat Utah 83-73

By COLE BAGLEY

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 24 points and Lexie Hull added 21 to help No. 2 Stanford rally to beat Utah 83-73. Stanford (13-3, 4-0 Pac-12) trailed by seven at the half before outscoring the Utes 53-36 in the final 20 minutes. The Cardinal had 30 of those points in the third quarter as Hull had 11 in the period, but still trailed 63-60 heading into the final period. The Cardinal used an early 9-0 run to take the lead for good. Utah freshman Jenna Johnson scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens added 10 for the Utes (8-4, 0-1).