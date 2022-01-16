Serie A leader Inter Milan held to 0-0 draw at Atalanta

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan failed to score a goal in an Italian league match for the first time in almost a year as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Atalanta. There were plenty of opportunities for both sides Sunday but no goals as Inter’s eight-match winning streak in Serie A was brought to an end, giving hope to the teams immediately below the defending champion. Inter moved two points above AC Milan and seven above third-place Napoli. Inter last failed to score in a league game in a 0-0 draw at Udinese on Jan. 23, 2021. Sérgio Oliveira marked his debut by winning and converting a penalty to help new side Roma to a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cagliari.