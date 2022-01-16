Suspended game in Spain resumes without injured player

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Copa del Rey match suspended after an object was thrown from the stands resumed behind closed doors and without the Sevilla player hit in the head in what the club called an “appalling attack.” Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordán was doing well but did not play in Sevilla’s 2-1 loss to Real Betis in a match that restarted in the 40th minute with the score tied at 1-1. Betis reached the quarterfinals with the home victory. Jordán had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a piece of PVC hurled from the stands while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir’s equalizer before halftime in Saturday’s round-of-16 match.