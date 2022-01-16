UCF knocks off No. 24 South Florida women 67-51

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diamond Battles and Tay Sanders combined to score 37 points and UCF knocked off No. 24 South Florida 67-51. Battles finished with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Knights (12-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). Sanders added 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Alisha Lewis pitched in with 12 points and six assists as UCF snapped the Bulls’ four-game win streak and denied them the 700th win in program history. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu paced South Florida (12-5, 2-1) with 14 points. She added eight rebounds.