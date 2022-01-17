Cards’ Baker evaluated for concussion following collision

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being evaluated for a concussion after he appeared to briefly lose consciousness following a helmet-to-helmet collision Monday night late in the third quarter of a playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Baker was taken off on a stretcher following the play. Rams running back Cam Akers lowered his shoulder as Baker went in for the tackle but Baker still made contact with Akers’ helmet. Baker immediately went down and teammates signaled for medical attention. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.