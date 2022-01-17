Grobstein, Chicago reporter who got Elia’s rant, dies at 69

CHICAGO (AP) — Les Grobstein, a longtime Chicago sports radio reporter and talk show host who long ago recorded Lee Elia’s famous profanity-laced postgame rant about Cubs fans, has died. He was 69. WSCR-AM reported Grobstein died at his home Sunday without giving a cause. Grobstein had been the station’s overnight host since 2009. He was at Wrigley Field on April 29, 1983, when Elia went off following a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Clips from that rant are still replayed to this day when memorable sports tirades are mentioned.