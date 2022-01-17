Las Vegas Raiders oust GM Mike Mayock after 3 seasons

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons. The Raiders announced the move to get rid of Mayock on Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati 26-19. Coach Jon Gruden brought Mayock in to replace Reggie McKenzie following the 2018 season but the Raiders had spotty results in the draft and free agency in recent years.