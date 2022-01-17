Medvedev advances, Fernandez out in 1st round in Australia

BY JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open started well for second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who is one of the biggest potential beneficiaries of Novak Djokovic’s deportation. Medvedev had a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Henri Laaksonen in the first round at Melbourne Park as he bids to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major title on his next Grand Slam appearance. The turnaround didn’t go to script for Leylah Fernandez. The 19-year-old Canadian had an upset 6-2, 6-4 loss to 133-ranked wildcard entry Maddison Inglis in her first Grand Slam match since her runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.