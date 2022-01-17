Onetime Clemson QB Johnson transferring back to Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Onetime Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers for his final season of college football. It’s Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s first foray into the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson left Clemson in the spring of 2018 when he was the backup to then-starter Kelly Bryant and future top NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence had arrived on campus. Johnson transferred to Northwestern, where he sat out the 2018 season per NCAA transfer rules at the time. Johnson played 11 games for the Wildcats, completing 95 of 183 passes for 856 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.