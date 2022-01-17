Steelers face long-overdue reboot as Roethlisberger exits

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing an eventful offseason following a second straight first-round playoff exit. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to retire after 18 seasons. Who will replace him is one of several key questions Pittsburgh needs to answer in the coming months. The offensive and defensive lines need an influx of talent and staff changes could be in the works. First-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada struggled and longtime defensive coordinator Keith Butler’s future could be in doubt after the Steelers finished dead last in the NFL against the run.