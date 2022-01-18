Andy Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

BY JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray held off 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to win a match at the Australian Open for the first time in five years. The five-time runner-up has missed three trips to Melbourne Park since then because of injuries or illness and lost in the first round in 2019. He thought that might have been his last appearance at Melbourne Park because of a hip injury that required two operations. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev had a more routine first-round win when he beat Henri Laaksonen in straight sets. He’s bidding to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major title in the next Grand Slam tournament he plays after claiming his first such trophy.