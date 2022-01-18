Athletes Unlimited has 11 WNBA players on basketball roster

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. In all 11 players who played in the WNBA last season are among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that will begin Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. Mitchell, who was the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in 2018, has been a top-10 scorer in the league the past two seasons. Brown was a member of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky this past season. Russell won two titles with Seattle.