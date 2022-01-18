Brewers make Henderson bullpen coach, Erickson gets infield

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Jim Henderson to take over as bullpen coach for the departing Steve Karsay. The Brewers also named Matt Erickson infield and assistant hitting coach and hired Daniel Vega as an assistant strength and conditioning specialist. Brewers officials said Karsay has stepped down to spend more time with his family. Karsay had been the Brewers’ bullpen coach for the last three seasons. Henderson had been a Triple-A pitching coach in the Brewers organization the last two seasons. Erickson has spent the last 11 seasons as a manager for the Brewers’ Single-A affiliate in Appleton, Wisconsin.