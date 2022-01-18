Browns DT McDowell arrested in Fla. in attack on officer

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell has been arrested in Florida on charges of beating a police officer and public exposure. Police in Deerfield Beach say they were responding to a “naked male walking near a school” when an officer approached McDowell sitting on a curb. The officer said McDowell stood up, uttered an obscenity at him and attacked him, punching him in the eye and on the top of the head. McDowell is charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposure of sex organs in public. The Browns said they were aware of Monday’s arrest and are gathering more information. The team had offered McDowell a chance to revive his career following a troubled past that included an 11-month jail stay.