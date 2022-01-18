Buddy Boeheim, Girard lead Syracuse over Clemson 91-78

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse never trailed in the second half and beat Clemson 91-78. Jesse Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Hall had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson (10-8, 2-5). David Collins added 18 points. Consecutive dunks from Hall and Collins helped pull the Tigers to 78-72. Buddy Boeheim answered with a jumper and Edwards a dunk and the Orange pushed it back to a double-digit lead with 2:38 left.