Ghana eliminated from African Cup in shock loss to Comoros

GAROUA, Cameroon (AP) — Four-time champion Ghana has been eliminated in the group stage at the African Cup of Nations with a 3-2 loss to tournament debutant Comoros. It was a shocking result that outweighed a string of surprises in Cameroon. Ghana fell behind in the fourth minute and had captain Andre Ayew harshly sent off in the 25th. It was 2-0 down but leveled at 2-2 with 10 men before conceding the decisive goal in the 85th minute. Senegal was held 0-0 by Malawi and squeezed through to the knockout stages earlier in Group B. Zimbabwe provided yet another surprise by upsetting Guinea 2-1 in the other Group B game. Guinea also still advanced.