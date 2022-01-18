Kolasinac joins Marseille after Arsenal terminates contract

LONDON (AP) — Sead Kolasinac has joined French club Marseille as a free agent after having his contract terminated by Arsenal. The Bosnia and Herzegovina left back has been with Arsenal since 2017. He had six months left on his deal. Kolasinac is the third player to leave Arsenal in January after Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun were loaned out. That has happened even though the club is short of players and had a request to call off last weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham granted by the Premier League.