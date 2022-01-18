Pack set for 49ers rematch after winning September thriller

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

It was the rally that sparked the Green Bay Packers toward the NFL’s best regular-season record. The Packers had split their first two games before visiting San Francisco for a Sunday night matchup. Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers into position for Mason Crosby’s 51-yard winning field goal as time expired. That 30-28 victory was part of a seven-game winning streak that helped the Packers win a third straight NFC North title. The Packers and 49ers meet again nearly four months after that Sept. 26 thriller for an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday evening at Lambeau Field.