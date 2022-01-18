Questions coming for Cardinals after late-season stumbles

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

The two-month, slow-motion collapse of the Arizona Cardinals will no doubt cause some soul searching and tough questions in the coming days, weeks and months for the franchise. The most obvious and pressing: Is this Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray marriage really going to work or not? The notion that Kingsbury could be on the hot seat or that Murray wasn’t the right quarterback for the team’s future would have been absurd just a couple of months ago, when the Cardinals were bulldozing through their schedule with a 10-2 record through Dec. 5. But the Cardinals fell apart in a hurry. The season ended with an embarrassing 34-11 loss to the Rams on Monday night.