Titans lean on Tannehill’s experience vs young Joe Burrow

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill disputes the idea he ever lost his mojo as the Tennessee Titans quarterback. Tannehill was one of only three Titans on the offense to start every game during the regular season. The 10-year veteran led Tennessee to a 12-5 record and the AFC’s No. 1 seed. That’s a first for a quarterback who never played in the postseason until coming to Tennessee in 2019. That makes having a third straight shot at playoff success even more fun for a quarterback who loves winning. Now the Titans hope to tap into Tannehill’s experience Saturday in the divisional round against his young Cincinnati counterpart Joe Burrow.