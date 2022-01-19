Atlético bus hit by fans; Betis’ stadium closed for 2 games

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad fans have thrown objects at the team bus carrying Atlético Madrid players to a Copa del Rey match. The objects caused some damage and upset Atlético coach Diego Simeone. Sociedad fans attacked the bus as it arrived at the Anoeta Stadium for Atlético’s round-of-16 match in the Basque Country city of San Sebastián. The Spanish soccer federation earlier Wednesday closed Real Betis’ stadium for two matches after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa match last weekend.