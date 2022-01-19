Browns’ Mayfield has shoulder surgery after rough ’21 season

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury on his non-throwing side that affected his play and led to a disappointing season in Cleveland. Mayfield posted a video on social media following the procedure, which was done Wednesday in Los Angeles. Mayfield said the surgery “went great” and that he’s looking forward to “the road to recovery. Mayfield initially was hurt in Week 2. He continued to play while wearing a protective harness. His uneven season has led to speculation the Browns might look for another quarterback in the offseason. However, last week general manager Andrew Berry said the team is confident Mayfield will bounce back. The Browns finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.