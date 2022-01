‘Dixie’ Dörner, the ‘Beckenbauer of the East,’ dies at 70

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hans-Jürgen “Dixie” Dörner, one of East Germany and Dynamo Dresden’s greatest soccer players who was called the “Beckenbauer of the East,” has died. He was 70. The Dörner family said Wednesday that the former defensive all-rounder died the night before at home in Dresden after a long illness. Dörner was first likened to Bayern great Franz Beckenbauer when Dynamo faced Bayern Munich in the second round of the 1973 European Cup. Dynamo announced 10 days of mourning for the player who made 558 appearances and scored 101 goals across all competitions for the club between 1969-86. He helped Dynamo to five East German league titles and five East German cups. Dörner played 100 games for East Germany.