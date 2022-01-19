Skip to Content
Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are facing the possibility of trying to slow down Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry with a banged-up defensive line. Henry is returning from a broken foot. The Bengals defensive front is hobbled after several players went down in the first-round playoff game. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was lost for the remainder of the playoffs with a foot injury. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team’s sacks leader, went into concussion protocol. He participated in practice Wednesday but is day to day. 

