SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley tossed in 24 points and Gaige Prim added a double-double as Missouri State rolled past Illinois State 88-63. Prim finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Mark Freeman had 19 points for the Redbirds (9-9, 2-3).