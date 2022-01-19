Murray has triple-double as Spurs roll past Thunder, 118-96

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs made 15 3-pointers as they rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-96. It was Murray’s eighth triple-double of the season and 12th of his career. Doug McDermott scored 20 points and Devin Vassell had 19 for San Antonio. Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and matched a season high with four blocked shots. Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points, Lu Dort had 15 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 13 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost three straight and eight of nine.