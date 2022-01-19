Osaka, Barty advance toward Australian Open showdown

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round at the Australian Open by beating Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-4. The four-time major champion is still on course for a fourth-round match against top-ranked Ash Barty at Melbourne Park. Osaka will next face Amanda Anisimova. Barty was front and center when the Australian Open celebrated its inaugural First Nations Day. But not for very long. She was on and off the court in 52 minutes in a 6-1, 6-1 victory over 142nd-ranked qualifier Lucia Bronzetti. Rafael Nadal didn’t get it all his own way on Rod Laver Arena. He needed five match points to beat No. 126-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.