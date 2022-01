VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 25 points and Jahlil Jenkins and Frankie Policelli both hit two free throws in the final 18 seconds to help Stony Brook slip past Binghamton 74-71. Roberts shot 9 for 10 from the foul line for the Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East Conference). Jenkins added 14 points. Christian Hinckson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-8, 3-2).